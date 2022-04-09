Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant remains questionable for Saturday's contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game Ja Morant remains questionable.
The Grizzlies latest injury report (10:30 Eastern Time) can be seen in the screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report.
Morant has been out since March 18 when the Grizzlies lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-25 record in 80 games played.
