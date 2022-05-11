Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Tennessee, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Ja Morant has been ruled out for the game, and as of 2:30 Eastern Time, he remains on the injury report as ruled out due to a knee injury.
The All-Star point guard injured his knee at the end of Game 3, and he has not returned since then.
It is a tough blow for the Grizzlies, because they had such a phenomenal regular season finishing the season as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Ironically, they actually have the home court advantage in the series over the veteran-led Warriors.
The Warriors are the third seed.
This is the first time that they have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
As for the Grizzlies, they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed last year, and lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.
