Ja Morant's Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is not on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee.

For the game, they will have All-Star Ja Morant in the starting lineup because he is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) not on injury report for Thursday."

The former second-overall pick missed Monday's 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Tennessee.

He is currently averaging 27.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 22 games (he's also shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range).

So far, the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA, with an 18-9 record in 27 games.

They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the league, with a six-game winning streak and winning eight of their last ten games.

At home, they are 12-2 in the 14 games they have hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

Last season, Morant led them to the second-best record in the NBA and they made the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Bucks, they come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-7 record in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 8-2, and at home, they have gone 13-3 in 16 games.

Right now, the Bucks are only one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.