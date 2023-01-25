Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game

Ja Morant is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have their best player Ja Morant back in the starting lineup, as he is not on the injury report.

The former second-overall pick missed Monday's 133-100 blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings (on the road) due to an ankle injury.

Morant comes into the night with outstanding averages of 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range.

While the Grizzlies are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, they are still one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference (2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for first) with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies have gone 7-3, and they are 11-13 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Memphis, Tennessee.

As for the Warriors, they are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but an incredible 17-6 in the 23 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

Last season, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.