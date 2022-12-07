Ja Morant's Status For Thunder-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tennessee.

In Monday's win over the Miami Heat, All-Star point guard Ja Morant did not play due to an ankle injury.

However, the former second-overall pick is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Thunder.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) not on injury report for Wednesday."

Morant comes into the night with averages of 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 20 games.

He last played on December 4. against the Detroit Pistons and put up 33 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal (they won 122-112).

If he continues to play at this level (and the Grizzlies do well), the former Murray State star could be in the MVP discussions.

Last season, he led them to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and they had the second-best record in the NBA.

Right now, they come into the night with a 15-9 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 9-2 record in 11 games hosted in Tennessee.

As for the Thunder, they are 11-13 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 5-8 in 13 games played on the road.