Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

UPDATE: Ja Morant went through shootaround (via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian).

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Tennessee.

Ja Morant, who got injured on Friday night, missed Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

He had initially been listed as doubtful for Tuesday against the Kings, but the Grizzlies have now updated his status.

Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (LT Ankle Sprain) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game against the @SacramentoKings."

Morant is averaging 28.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 14 games.

He is also shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

On Saturday, the team announced that he would be "week-to-week" with the ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies lost to the Nets on Sunday (without Morant) by a score of 127-115.

They come into the game against the Kings with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been exceptional, with a 6-1 record in seven games played in Tennessee.

Going up against the Kings, they will need Morant because they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

After going 0-4 to start the season, the Kings are 9-2 in their last 11 games and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Currently, they are the fifth seed in the west, and whoever wins the game will jump over the other in the standings.