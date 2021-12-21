Skip to main content
    Ja Morant's Official Status For Thunder-Grizzlies Game
    Ja Morant will make his return to the lineup on Monday for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
    The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tennessee, and for the game they will have their starting point guard back for the first time in 12 games. 

    Ja Morant is active for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.  

    The Grizzlies are 19-12 in their first 31 games of the season, and in their last ten games of the season they have gone 8-2.

    After making the postseason last year, they look like they could be an even better team this year.  

    They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

    As for the Thunder, they are in a rebuilding mode and are 9-19 in their first 28 games, but are the 15th seed in the west. 

