Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are facing off with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will remain without their All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant has been out for an extended period with a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.



The Grizzlies have clinched the second seed in the Western Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and they are currently 55-23 in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

