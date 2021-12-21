Publish date:
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Thunder-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant is expected to play in the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tennessee on Monday evening, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in the lineup.
The status of Ja Morant for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Grizzlies are off to an incredible start to the season at 19-12 in their first 31 games of the season.
Morant has been out with a knee injury for the last 12 games.
However, the Grizzles have done surprisingly outstanding without their point guard.
In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 8-2.
They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and coming off of making the playoffs last season.
