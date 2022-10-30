Jabari Smith Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Suns Game

On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) will play Sunday."

Smith Jr. has played in three games so far this season and is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

The former Auburn star was the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

He joined a core that also features young talent such as Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

The Rockets come into the night with a 1-5 record in their first six contests of the season.

Last season, they were the worst team in the entire NBA, and this season they will likely be at the bottom of the standings once again.

They are in rebuilding mode, so they will continue to develop their talent and get high draft picks.

Green was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he currently leads the team averaging 20.7 points per contest.

As for the Suns, they come into the night with a 4-1 record in their first five contests of the season.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Devin Booker has led the way averaging 29.2 points per contest on 51.5% shooting from the field.

Over the last two seasons, they have been among the best teams in the NBA.

Last season, they had the best record in the league during the regular season.