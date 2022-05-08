Jae Crowder's Updated Injury Status In Game 4

Jae Crowder has returned to Saturday's Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas facing off with the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, and during the first half Jae Crowder went to the locker room with an injury.

However, Crowder returned to the game which is a good sign for the Suns.

Crowder has been an important veteran for the Suns for the last two seasons.

He helped them make the NBA Finals last season, and they finished the 2022 regular season with the best record in the entire NBA.

Crowder has made two straight trips to the NBA Finals, because he also made it in 2020 with the Miami Heat.

The Suns had been on a ten-year playoff drought prior to making it last season.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Suns as they won the first two games in Arizona, but the Mavs roared back in Game 3 to get on the scoreboard.

Related stories on NBA basketball