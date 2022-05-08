Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jae Crowder's Injury Status In Game 4

Jae Crowder left Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with an injury.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and veteran forward Jae Crowder went to the locker room with an injury.    

Crowder is one of the most important veterans on the Suns, and he has been in the NBA Finals in each of the last two seasons (Miami Heat in 2020 and Suns in 2021). 

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Suns, so the Suns can take a commanding 3-1 lead or the Mavs can tie up the series at 2-2.  

The Suns won the first two games in Arizona despite Luka Doncic scoring a total of 80 points in the first two games. 

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Heat in the NBA Finals. 

It's also the first time in Doncic's career that he has been to the second-round. 

