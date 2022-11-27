Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available, as Jalen Brunson has been upgraded to available.

Knicks: "Jalen Brunson is available."

Brunson has been hot over his last three games, scoring at least 27 points in each contest.

On the season, he is averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 assists per contest on 49.3% shooting from the field.

He is in his first season with the Knicks after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, the Knicks struggled at the point guard position, so he fills a big hole on the roster.

The Knicks come into the night with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 4-4 in eight games at home.

On Friday night, the Knicks lost in overtime 132-129 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brunson had 32 points, five rebounds and four assists.

As for the Grizzlies, they are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans for the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-8 in their first 19 games but have struggled on the season.

In the ten games they have played outside Tennessee, the Grizzlies are just 4-6.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are coming off a 132-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.