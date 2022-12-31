Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets.

For the game, they could be without their starting point guard, as Jalen Brunson has been listed as questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Saturday."

The former Villanova star has missed each of the last two games, so this would be his third straight game out of the lineup (the Knicks have lost both games without him).

Brunson is in his first season with the Knicks and is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

After winning eight games in a row, the Knicks are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

They are currently tied with the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.

On the road, the Knicks have been good, going 10-8 in 18 games played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the Western Conference, with a 10-25 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Rockets have a 6-10 record in 16 games hosted in Houston, Texas.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.