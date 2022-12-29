Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as star point guard Jalen Brunson is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Thursday."

The former Villanova star comes into the night with impressive averages of 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

After going on an eight-game winning streak, the Knicks have now lost four games in a row.

They come into the night tied with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.