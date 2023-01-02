Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Suns-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

On Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks are hosting the Phoenix Suns and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, they could remain without their starting point guard for the game, as Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Monday."

The former Villanova star is in his first season with the Knicks and has been playing like a borderline All-Star.

He comes into the day with averages of 20.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 34 games (he's also shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range).

However, Brunson has missed each of the last three games.

The Knicks come into the matchup with the Suns tied with the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 19-18 in 37 games and 5-5 in their last ten.

At home, the Knicks are 8-10 in the 18 games they have hosted in Manhattan.

As for the Suns, they are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 37 games, they have gone 20-17 and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Suns are 4-6, and they are 6-12 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Phoenix, Arizona.

In November, the two teams faced off (in Phoenix, Arizona), and the Suns won 116-95.

Cameron Payne led the with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.