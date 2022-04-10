Jalen Green's Status For Hawks-Rockets Game
Jalen Green is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon in Texas, and for the game they could be without their star rookie.
Jalen Green is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Rockets (20-61) are the 15th seed in the Western Conference, and Sunday is their final regular season game.
