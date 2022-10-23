Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening in Colorado.

For the game, star point guard Jamal Murray had been on the injury report as questionable.

However, he will play in the game as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) will play Saturday."

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, but he returned in the Nuggets' first game of the season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening.

In his return, he put up 12 points, two rebounds and one assist.

He did not play in their game on Friday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

His health will be essential to the team's overall success.

The Nuggets lost their first game against the Jazz, but picked up a solid win on the road over the Warriors.

They have a loaded roster that is led by back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, but their biggest concern will be health.

Last season, they dealt with injuries but were still able to get into the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference (they lost to the Warriors in the first round in five games).

As for the Thunder, they are 0-1 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday night.

They have missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but they are in rebuilding mode and have young talent that could make them an outstanding team in the near future.