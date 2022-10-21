v=Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors for their second game of the regular season on Friday evening.

They are coming off a tough loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening by a score of 123-102.

Star guard Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, but he returned to action against the Jazz.

He played 26 minutes, scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist (he also was active on defense getting two steals).

For Friday's game, the former Kentucky star is listed as questionable as of the 2:30 Eastern Time injury report.

NBA's official injury report

While he has never made an All-Star Game, he is one of the better guards in the entire NBA.

During the 2021 season, he averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per contest.

Without their point guard, the Nuggets still made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference in 2022.

However, they lost to the Warriors in the first round in five games.

If healthy, the Nuggets could be a contender to make a deep playoff run.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in June.

In their first game of the season (on Tuesday evening), they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-109, so they come into the game with a 1-0 record.

They will more than likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.