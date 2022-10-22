Skip to main content
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is questionable for Saturday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado on Saturday evening.

On Friday night, they knocked off the Golden State Warriors on the road in California by a score of 128-123. 

Therefore, they come into the game with a 1-1 record (they lost to the Utah Jazz in their first game). 

For the matchup with the Thunder, star point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable Saturday."

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL, but he did play in their first game against the Jazz (he did not play in the game against the Warriors). 

He is one of their best players, so his health will significantly impact how well they do this season.  

In 2020-21, the former Kentucky star averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per contest in 48 games. 

Last season, the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (to the Warriors) after finishing the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. 

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in back-to-back seasons. 

As for the Thunder, they are coming off losing their first game of the regular season to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. 

Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

That being said, they have a lot of young talent and should be a good team in the next few years. 

