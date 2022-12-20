Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without their star point guard, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable for Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star missed the entire 2021-22 season, but has returned and played well this season.

In 25 games, he is averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are also in the middle of an excellent season, as they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Through 29 games, they have gone 18-11 and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nuggets have gone 9-3 in the 12 games they have hosted in Colorado.

If they can stay healthy, there is a chance for them to be a contender.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, and he is coming off a game where he had 40 points, 27 rebounds, ten assists and two steals in 40 minutes (the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 at home on Sunday night).

As for the Grizzlies, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 19-10 record in 29 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 but are just 6-8 in 14 games on the road.

They are only one game ahead of the Nuggets, so if the Nuggets win, the two teams will be tied for first.