Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Colorado.

For the game, starting point guard Jamal Murray is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

The former Kentucky star missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season but has played well in his return to action this year.

He comes into the night with averages of 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 36 games.

Murray is also shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Nuggets are 30-13 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nuggets have an impressive 19-3 record in 22 games hosted in Colorado.

If they can stay healthy, there is a good chance they could make a deep run in the postseason.

As for the Trail Blazers, they enter the matchup with a 21-22 record in 43 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, but the Trail Blazers are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they have a 10-14 record in 24 games played outside of Portland, Oregon.

In December, the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers 120-107 in Colorado.