Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 2 Of Nuggets-Warriors

Jamal Murray remains ruled out for Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriros.

The Denver Nuggets are once again in California to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.

For the game, they will remain without star point guard Jamal Murray.

NBA's official injury report

He is still recovering from his left knee injury that has kept him out all season.

The Nuggets lost Game 1, so they are down 1-0 to begin the series.

After Monday, the teams will head back to Colorado for two home games for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

