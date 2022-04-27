Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 5

Jamal Murray remains ruled out for Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 5 at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriros, but the Nuggets did fend off elimination in Game 4 to avoid getting swept, which also ended their seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season.

For Game 5, the Nuggets will still remain without arguably their second most important player behind MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the contest due to left knee injury recovery.

The Nuggets made it to the second-round of the playoffs last season, but got swept by the Phoenix Suns.

They have a talented roster and a superstar in Jokic, but between injuries and bad matchups they have not been able to break through for a deep run in the postseason.

No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the history of the NBA Playoffs, so it appears as if they will one again be heading home early after a solid regular season.

