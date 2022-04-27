Skip to main content

Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 5

Jamal Murray remains ruled out for Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 5 at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.  

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriros, but the Nuggets did fend off elimination in Game 4 to avoid getting swept, which also ended their seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season.  

For Game 5, the Nuggets will still remain without arguably their second most important player behind MVP Nikola Jokic. 

Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the contest due to left knee injury recovery. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nuggets made it to the second-round of the playoffs last season, but got swept by the Phoenix Suns. 

They have a talented roster and a superstar in Jokic, but between injuries and bad matchups they have not been able to break through for a deep run in the postseason. 

No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the history of the NBA Playoffs, so it appears as if they will one again be heading home early after a solid regular season.  

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

