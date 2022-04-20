Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series

Jamal Murray remains ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game Jamal Murray has been ruled out. 

The former Kentucky star has yet to play in a game so far this season. 

The Nuggets played the first two games of the series on the road in San Francisco, and lost both, so they head home in an 0-2 hole. 

