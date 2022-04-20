BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series
Jamal Murray remains ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game Jamal Murray has been ruled out.
The former Kentucky star has yet to play in a game so far this season.
The Nuggets played the first two games of the series on the road in San Francisco, and lost both, so they head home in an 0-2 hole.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.