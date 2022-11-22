Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons, but they could remain without their star point guard for the game.

Former Kentucky star Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful due to health and safety protocols.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (health protocols) doubtful for Tuesday."

Murray has missed the last two games, and the Nuggets have gone 1-1 in that span.

Last season, he missed the entire season, but he has looked good to start the 2022-23 season.

He is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Coming into the game, the Nuggets are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been excellent, with a 4-1 record in five games hosted in Colorado.

Going up against the Pistons will be a good chance for them to win their second straight game because the Pistons have been the worst team in the NBA.

They are 3-15 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and 0-10 on the road away from Michigan.

The franchise has young talent, but they are very clearly in rebuilding mode.

Last season, the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, while the Pistons have not made the postseason since 2019 (when they had Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond).