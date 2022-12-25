Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

On Christmas, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.

For the game, Jamal Murray is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (foot) listed probable for Sunday."

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, the former Kentucky star has played in 26 games and is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

On Friday night, the Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107 at home.

Murray had an excellent game, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes of playing time.

The Nuggets come into Sunday night tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Nuggets have been tough to beat, going 11-3 in 14 games hosted in Colorado.

As for the Suns, they are 2.0 games behind the Nuggets and the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 33 games, they are 19-14, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 3-7 in their last ten games).

The Suns are an excellent team at home (14-5 in 19 games), but on the road, they have been bad.

In 14 games away from Arizona, they are 5-9.

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season that the Suns and Nuggets have faced off.