James Harden's Status For Nets-Jazz Game
The Brooklyn Nets are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
All-Star James Harden has been ruled out for the game due to a hand injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.
Harden is currently out for the game on Friday, and Kevin Durant is out for an extended period due to a knee injury.
As for Kyrie Irving, he is only available to play in road games.
Therefore, the Nets rarely have had all three of their superstars on the floor together.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-22.
