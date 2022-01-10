Huge News About The Injury Status Of James Harden For Nets-Trail Blazers Game

Skip to main content
James Harden has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

James Harden was added to the injury report with a knee injury, and he has been ruled out for the game.  

The Nets come into the game with a 25-13 record in 38 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are coming off of a win on Sunday in Brooklyn against the San Antonio Spurs. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are having a tough season, and are 15-24 on the season in 39 games. 

They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

