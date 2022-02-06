Skip to main content
James Harden's Status For Nets-Nuggets Game

James Harden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, but for the game they could be without their All-Star guard.

James Harden is listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game in a huge slump, and have lost each of their last seven games. 

In addition, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

Right now, they are just sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-23 record in the 52 games that they've played. 

As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-24 record. 

