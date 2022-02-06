James Harden's Status For Nets-Nuggets Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, but for the game they could be without their All-Star guard.

James Harden is listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game in a huge slump, and have lost each of their last seven games.

In addition, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Right now, they are just sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-23 record in the 52 games that they've played.

As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-24 record.

