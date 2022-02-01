James Harden's Status For Nets-Suns Game
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and for the game James Harden is listed as questionable.
The status of the 2018 MVP can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Harden has missed the last two games, and the Nets have lost both of those games against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
They are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
In 49 games this season they are 29-20, and they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA and currently on a ten-game wining streak.
They are 40-9, and the first seed in the Western Conference.
