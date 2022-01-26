James Harden's Injury Status For Nuggets-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center, and for the game All-Star guard James Harden is listed as questionable.

The status of Harden can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets lost at home the night before to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-96.

They are 29-18 on the season in 47 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, they are a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the second seed, and one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed in the conference.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference 25-21 in 46 games played.

