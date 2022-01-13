Skip to main content
James Harden's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game

James Harden's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game

James Harden will play in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

James Harden will play in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Illinois taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have James Harden active.  

He had been questionable with a knee injury, but he will play, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Nets come into the game with a 25-14 record in 39 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

The top seed in the Eastern Conference is the Chicago Bulls, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Nets with a 27-11 record in 38 games. 

The Nets can get a full game closer to the Bulls with a win, and the Bulls can gain a full game over the Nets with a win. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_16239458_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz Injury Report Against The Cavs

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17480357_168388303_lowres
News

Magic And Wizards Starting Lineups

1 hour ago
USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Jazz Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About His Status For Nets-Bulls Game On Wednesday

1 hour ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The 6 Photos Klay Thompson Posted To Instagram

1 hour ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

1 hour ago
USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game

1 hour ago