James Harden's Official Status For Nets-Bulls Game
James Harden will play in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Illinois taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have James Harden active.
He had been questionable with a knee injury, but he will play, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets come into the game with a 25-14 record in 39 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
The top seed in the Eastern Conference is the Chicago Bulls, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Nets with a 27-11 record in 38 games.
The Nets can get a full game closer to the Bulls with a win, and the Bulls can gain a full game over the Nets with a win.
