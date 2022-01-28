Skip to main content
James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Game

James Harden will play on Saturday night in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players back in the lineup. 

James Harden, who missed Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, will play on Saturday against the Warriors.  

The status of Harden can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets, who are 29-19, have been without Kevin Durant, who is out due to a knee injury for an extended period. 

They have struggled as of late going 4-6 in their last ten games, and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

As for the Warriors, they are 35-13, and the second seed in the Western Conference.

