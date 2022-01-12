James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2018 MVP James Harden is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account DK Nation.

The two teams are the best in the Eastern Conference; the Bulls are the first seed and the Nets are the second seed.

In 39 games this season, the Nets are 25-14, while the Bulls are 27-11 in 38 games.

The Nets remain 2.5 games behind the Bulls, but can gain an entire game closer to them with a win on Tuesday night.

Harden missed the Nets loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Monday night.

