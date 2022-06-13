James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
James Wiseman has been ruled out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening. The series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is currently tied up at 2-2.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at the Chase Center in California, and for the game they will be without James Wiseman.
The 2020 second overall pick is ruled out for the contest.
Back in March, he was ruled out for the season and he did not play in a game at all this season.
The Warriors and Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden by a score of 107-97.
Whoever wins Monday's game will be ahead 3-2 in the series and be just one win away from the NBA Championship.
