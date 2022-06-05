Skip to main content

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and for the game they will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.  

NBA's official injury report 

Wiseman has not played in a game for the Warriors this year, and he was ruled out for the entire season back in March.     

Wiseman's absence is even more of a credit to how good the Warriors have been this season, because they have been without arguably their most talented big-man. 

In Game 1, the Warriors dominated most of the game and had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. 

However, they collapsed and lost the final period by a score of 40-16 to lose the game 120-108. 

If they win Game 2, they will tie up the series at 1-1, but if the Celtics win then they will have a 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the series. 

