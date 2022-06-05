James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and for the game they will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.
Wiseman has not played in a game for the Warriors this year, and he was ruled out for the entire season back in March.
Wiseman's absence is even more of a credit to how good the Warriors have been this season, because they have been without arguably their most talented big-man.
In Game 1, the Warriors dominated most of the game and had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
However, they collapsed and lost the final period by a score of 40-16 to lose the game 120-108.
If they win Game 2, they will tie up the series at 1-1, but if the Celtics win then they will have a 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the series.
