James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 2

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Friday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and for the game they will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.   

Wiseman was ruled out for the season due to a knee injury back in March.   

The Warriors have been able be in the Western Conference Finals (three wins away from the NBA Finals) without a key player on the roster, which is very impressive. 

They are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they made the NBA Finals. 

However, they are in the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in eight years, which no other team in the NBA has done during that time span. 

As for the Mavs, this is their first time out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat. 

