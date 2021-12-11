Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Houston Rockets in Tennessee on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2018 fourth overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. has been listed as doubtful for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are off to an impressive 15-11 record in their first 26 games, and after making the playoffs in the deep west last season, they once again look like a team that will be in the playoffs.

As for the Rockets, they began their season a miserable 1-16 in their first 17 games, and have since gone 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last season.

