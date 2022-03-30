Skip to main content
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a game-time decision due to a thigh injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 53-23 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17984154_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_17910350_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17245707_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown's Status For Heat-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Finalized Injury Report For Game Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Hilarious Photo Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago