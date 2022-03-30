Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a game-time decision due to a thigh injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 53-23 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

