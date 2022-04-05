Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their star forward available.

2018 fourth overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. is not listed on the injury report, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-23 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

