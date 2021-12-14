Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game
    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    Jaren Jackson Jr. will play in Monday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.
    The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game they will have Jaren Jackson Jr. active.  

    The former Michigan State star was on the injury report with a knee injury, but is playing and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Grizzlies come into the game with an impressive 16-11 in their first 27 games of the season, and after making the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference last year, appear to only be better this season.    

    They were in the play-in tournament last year, but knocked off the San Antonio Spurs and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to get into the first round of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz (who they lost too). 

