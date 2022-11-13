Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but they could be without their All-Star center for the game.

Jarrett Allen (as of 3:30 Eastern Time) remains listed as questionable due to ankle soreness.

NBA's official injury report

Allen is off to a solid start to the season with averages of 14.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The former Texas star has established himself as one of the top centers in the entire league.

He is an essential part of both their offense and defense, so his status for the game is a big deal.

The Cavs come into the night slumping, as they have lost three games in a row.

They had won eight games in a row (after losing their first game of the season) but are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The three losses (all on the road) have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 31.1 points per contest, is also listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

At home in Ohio, the Cavs have a perfect 4-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter the game with a 5-8 record in their first 13 games.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak, so one of these teams will end up getting back in the win column by the end of the night.

The Timberwolves are 1-3 in the four games that they have played on the road away from the Target Center.