FINAL UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is listed as doubtful due to an eye injury.

Allen is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 14.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 62 games (while shooting 64.9% from the field).

The Cavs enter the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 14-20 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from Cleveland, Ohio.

For reference, the Cavs are an outstanding 28-7 in the 35 games they have played at home.

The franchise has yet to make the postseason since 2018, but they look like they will end the drought and be a contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

As for the Hornets, they have lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons, but this year they dealt with a lot of injuries.

They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-47 record in 69 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 11-21 in the 32 games they have hosted at home in Charlotte, North Carolina.