Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Hornets Game

Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in North Carolina to face off the with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen has been ruled out due to an eye injury.

The former Texas star also missed Sunday's 114-108 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Allen is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 14.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 62 games (while shooting 64.9% from the field).

The 2022 NBA All-Star has helped lead the Cavs to a 43-27 record in 70 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That said, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and have struggled in a big way on the road.

In 35 games outside of Ohio, the Cavs are just 15-20.

For reference, they are 28-7 in the 35 games they have hosted on their home floor.

The franchise hasn't been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, but the drought should come to an end this season.

As for the Hornets, it's been a tough season due to injuries.

They are the 14th seed in the east with a 22-48 record in 70 games.

The Hornets are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they are 11-22 in 33 games hosted in Charlotte.