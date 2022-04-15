Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen remains listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Ohio on Friday evening for the must-win final play-in tournament game.
Star center Jarrett Allen still remains questionable for the contest as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and play the Miami Heat in the first-round.
The loser will head for the off-season, and miss the playoffs.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.