Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

Jarrett Allen remains listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Ohio on Friday evening for the must-win final play-in tournament game. 

Star center Jarrett Allen still remains questionable for the contest as of 12:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and play the Miami Heat in the first-round. 

The loser will head for the off-season, and miss the playoffs. 

