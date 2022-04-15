BREAKING: Jarrett Allen's Final Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

Jarrett Allen will play in Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Ohio, and for the game they will have their star center Jarrett Allen available.

Allen had been questionable due to a finger injury, but he will play in the game.

The winner of the contest heads to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and will play the Miami Heat in the first-round.

The loser will have their season ended, and they will head to the off-season.

