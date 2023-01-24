Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown ruled out Tuesday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 43 games (he is also shooting 49.2% from the field).

On Monday night, the Celtics had their nine-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Orlando Magic 113-98 in Orlando, Florida.

They are now 0-3 against the Magic this season.

Brown played 37 minutes and had 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal (on 10/22 shooting from the field).

The Celtics enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 35-13 record in 48 games.

They are 4.0 games ahead of James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers (who are the second seed).

On the road, the Celtics have been phenomenal, going 17-8 in 25 games away from Boston, Massachusetts.

Last season, they defeated the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-22 record in 48 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and at home, they have been good with a 15-9 record in 24 games hosted in Miami, Florida.