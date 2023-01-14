Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Hornets Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

However, they will be without one of their two best players, as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the contest due to an adductor injury.

Brown also missed Thursday's 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets, so this will be his second straight game out of the lineup.

Before the Celtics beat the Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown could miss "about a week or so."

In his most recent game, the former Cal star had 41 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (the Celtics won 125-114).

Brown is averaging 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 40 games.

He is also shooting 49.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 31-12 record in 43 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 11-32 in 43 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the east (last place).

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Celtics are 14-7 in the 21 games they have played away from Boston, while the Hornets are 5-14 in the 19 games they have hosted in North Carolina.