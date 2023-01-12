Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

However, they could be without one of their two best players, as Jaylen Brown is questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday."

The former Cal star is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 49.8% from the field, and he had 41 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

Last season, Brown helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

They have picked up right where they left off and have the best record in the NBA (30-12 in 42 games).

Over the last ten games, the Celtics are 8-2, and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 13-7 in the 20 games they have played away from Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Nets, they are only two games behind the Celtics with a 27-13 record in 40 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nets are 13-5 in the 18 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

In December, the Celtics beat the Nets 103-92 (in Brooklyn), and Brown had 34 points, ten rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes of playing time.